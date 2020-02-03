Front Stories 

No coronavirus cases reported in Oman: MoH

Midhun Raj

Muscat: Rebuffing social media rumors, the Ministry of Health(MoH) on Monday clarified that no cases have been registered so far in the Sultanate and has taken all measures to combat the virus outbreak.

“There is no truth behind such messages being spread through social media platforms regarding the first coronavirus case in Oman. Everyone should check the official accounts before publishing such information,” said the ministry in a statement.

The MoH also warned strict legal measures would be taken against those spreading misinformation and fake news through social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths in China from the newly identified virus, which emerged in Wuhan city in the central province of Hubei in December, had risen to 361 as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said.

STRICT VIGIL ON CORONAVIRUS

 

