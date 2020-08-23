Nizwa Souq all set to receive visitors

Muscat: With the Supreme Committee allowing traditional markets to resume commercial activities, the popular Nizwa Souq is all set to receive visitors.

“The souq lies in the vicinity of the walls of the famous Nizwa Fort and the building embraces both traditional and modern architectural lines. Through its many alleys and divisions, Nizwa Souq has remained for hundreds of years home to a number of local industries, such as daggers, copper, spinning, livestock sale, fish, vegetables, and handicrafts.”

The souq has different parts depending on what you want to shop for; in the mornings you will see locals buying vegetables and meat.

The rest of the souq sells unique souvenirs like caps, lamps and fresh dates.

“This Souq is what makes your day, it gives you the real taste of Omani culture and architecture. The souq is well preserved and looks amazing,” a said a review on Trip Advisor.

“A visit to the Souq is a must because it gives you a real taste for the vibrant life in Oman. The spices souq is not to be missed but what is likely to be a real highlight is the cattle market where goats and cows are auctioned. It only happens on Friday morning, so choose your time carefully. ”

Photos by Mohammed al Hudhrami