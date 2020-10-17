Nine-day online music fest begins

Muscat: An online traditional Indian music and dance festival began on Saturday and will run till October 25. The performances will be broadcast on Zoom.

Ekata Muscat started its musical journey in 2018 to promote Indian Classical Music among masses. Its signature program, Navaratri Sangeetholsavam, with consecutive 9 days classical concerts with various performers from Oman and abroad is certain to enthrall masses. Ekata Muscat will also honour prominent musicians with “Sangeetha Sudha Nidhi” award for the exceptional contributions to the classical music arena. Ekata Muscat has conducted very successful webinar series “Raaganubhavam” which is a splendid event where the audiences are entertained as well as their knowledge enhanced. Raghanubhavam which had vocal and instrument sessions become an interesting programme for the novice to expert listeners.

Some of the music maestros include N J Nandini, Thirunalloor K.R. Ajith Kumar, Perunna G Hari Kumar, Thiruvananthapuram Rajesh, K.V. Krishna Prasad, Vishwajith Mattur, Anoor Vinod Shyam, Bharghava Halambi, Uma and Radhika (Chinmaya Sisters), B .V Raghavendra Rao, KallidaIkurichi Sivakumar, Shengottai Hariharasubrahmanyan, Mavelikara P.N.Satheeschandran, Elanjimel P.SusIkumar, Vazhappally R. Krishna Kumar, G. Ravi Kiran, H N Bhaskar, Sumesh Narayan, Smitha H. M and Sindhu Suchetan, Janardhan Srinath, BS Prashanth, R Ashwath Narayanan, B Anantha Krishnan, N.C Bharadwaj, Vishnudev Namboothiri, Attukal Balasubrahmanyam, Cherthala G. Krishna Kumar, and Adichanalloor M. Anilkumar