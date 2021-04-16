Night lockdown in Dhofar from 6pm to 5am

Supreme Committee hints at more stringent measures

Urges people to avoid shopping during crowded times

MUSCAT: The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has decided to extend the closure of commercial activities and the ban on movement of individuals and vehicles at night in Dhofar Governorate between 6 pm and 5 am, from Saturday, April 17, until further notice.

The committee, which met on Friday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, discussed updates on the pandemic, protection procedures and measures to curb the spread of the virus and deal with its impact.

The panel hinted that more stringent measures, including complete closure, will be taken to prevent the spread of the pandemic, if the epidemiological situation calls for it.

It urged people to stop frequenting shops, malls and popular markets in crowded times, to protect society from the spread of the epidemic.

The Supreme Committee reviewed the epidemiological investigation reports from various governorates, which showed a high level of severity of the situation.

In the Dhofar Governorate, the number of Covid cases increased steadily during the last period and registered record spike in the number of inpatients in intensive care units and deaths.

In this context, the Supreme Committee stressed on strictly adhering to the guildelines on social distancing, wearing of facemasks in mosques as well as in public places, besides avoiding gatherings for funerals, weddings and iftar. — ONA