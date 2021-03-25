Front Stories 

Night lockdown from March 28: SC

Muscat: The Supreme Committee responsible for Covid-19 has ordered a two-week night lockdown to curb the rise in infections. The nationwide partial curfew will start from 8 pm to 5 am and will be in place from Sunday, March 28 to Thursday, April 8.

The SC has also decided to prevent the movement of individuals and vehicles during this period.

Experts’ say that the period from April 1 to May 31 in the Sultanate is very crucial in combating the virus spread and in order to avoid the worst, the Supreme Committee will take a series of more severe and comprehensive measures that may reach total lockdown and completely prevent movement during the mentioned period.

For public schools, Online classes will be extended till April 8th except for the 12th-grade students.

