Night lockdown back in Oman from October 11

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 has decided to prevent the movement of people and close all public places and shops between 8 pm and 5 am from October 11 until 24.

It also decided to prohibit the use of beaches throughout the day until further notice and to re-close some activities that were previously reopened and did not comply with the requirements set by the authorities.

The Supreme Committee called on everyone, especially young people, to fully adhere to all preventive measures at the individual and collective levels, and stop all family and social gatherings.

Relevant authorities will take all legal measures against the violators. The competent authorities will announce the details of the violators at a later time and publish their names and photographs in various media outlets.

The decisions were taken following reports of an increase in the number of cases and deaths due to Covid-19 among all ages.

There has been a sharp rise in the number of people in hospital wards and intensive care beds for the first time in the history of the health sector in the Sultanate, putting enormous pressure on the health system and the workers.