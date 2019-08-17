Football Sports 

Neymar omitted again as PSG face Rennes

Oman Observer

The world’s most expensive footballer Neymar will again be absent when Paris Saint-Germain take on Rennes on Sunday in the second round of Ligue 1 matches, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday. “Ney didn’t finish the training with the squad today,” said Tuchel. “It’s too early. We’re waiting another week for him to start with the group again.” “When I think of a strong team, it’s with him,” added Tuchel. “Nothing has changed, he has three years of contract.”

