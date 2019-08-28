Neymar fulfils Netflix ‘dream’, as Barca say deal ‘closer’

PARIS: Neymar said he had “realised” his dream with a cameo appearance in his favourite Netflix show as later on Tuesday there was a fresh plot twist in his long-running Paris Saint-Germain transfer drama. The Brazil forward is anxious for a move back to Spain with both Barcelona and Real Madrid trying to seal a deal before the European transfer window closes next Monday. “We are continuing negotiations, we are closer to a deal,” Barca director Javier Bordas told reporters at Barcelona airport after returning from a meeting with PSG in the French capital. But he added: “As yet there is still no deal.” According to French newspaper Le Parisien, Neymar’s former club have upped their offer to 170 million euros, payable in two instalments, with possibly players attached. Earlier Neymar tweeted his delight at appearing in the Netflix crime drama La Casa de Papel (Money Heist). — AFP

Related