New Zealand qualify for World Test Championship final

The postponement of the Test series between South Africa and Australia means New Zealand have become the first team to qualify for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final to be held in England from June 18 to 22, with June 23 as the reserve day.

New Zealand are currently ranked second on the ICC WTC table with a points percentage of 70 per cent, which has secured them a place in the final. They will be joined by either India, England, or Australia with the second spot being determined by the outcome of the India v England four-match Test series due to start on Friday.

