New variants imperil revival of global tourism

Despite the current conditions that the countries of the world are going through to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, air traffic has picked up partly to cater to the desire of some people for leisure travel and also to support the global flow of goods and merchandise.

According to a recent poll conducted by YouGov in this regard, 46 per cent of the respondents in the Middle East said they were planning to spend their vacation overseas during 2021 notwithstanding the pandemic, while 52 per cent intend to spend their vacation in their home countries to encourage domestic tourism.

In addition, 25 per cent of those surveyed said they plan to undertake local or international business trips to conclude deals and procure materials, products and commodities necessary for local economies despite the restrictions imposed by countries and airports in the wake of the latest surge.

The survey also indicates that some of these travellers intend to travel First Class and Business Class because of the relatively better distancing between seats and other precautions.

Others said they plan to stay in 5-Star international hotels and resorts for the same considerations.

Those who would opt for Tourist Class travel are primarily holidaymakers travelling in a group or are members of the same family.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the postponement of many tourism activities and events around the world, including international tourism conferences and exhibitions such as the International Tourism Bureau of Berlin, the London Tourism Fair, the Arab Travel Market in Dubai and others.

This has reduced the opportunities for tourism promotion and marketing in the world, and has cost many jobs in tourism establishments, airlines, and hotel and resort companies.

It is not unlikely that this situation will continue during the current year, at a time when new variants and strains have prompted more aggressive shutdowns.

Understandably, governments have been keen to adopt new measures to limit the spread of the epidemic while also rolling out vaccines and supporting mass vaccination campaigns. While expressing a desire to travel despite the pandemic, many travellers have nevertheless voiced their fears about exposure to the virus.

Among the respondents, 43 per cent of luxury travellers said they fretted about the pandemic risks, while 35 per cent voiced concerns about safety and security of travel amid the pandemic.

Such surveys by travel experts provide the opportunity for everyone, ranging from owners of institutions operating in the field of aviation, hotel, accommodation, nutrition and other institutions specialising in global tourism, to develop their marketing strategies and put in alternatives to sustain their operations.

After all, there are great numbers of people employed in these sectors eager for the return of normality once the pandemic subsides.

