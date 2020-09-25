New update of Tarassud+ application released

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has released a new update for the Tarassud+ app for the android and iPhone.

The new update will allow the travelers who are coming to the Sultanate to register their personal information before arrival, which will accelerate finalizing the travel process at Muscat International Airport.

The app will also allow the inbound passengers to use the medical scout to report their health condition on a daily basis.

The app will show the person’s condition through the icon to register cases.

Tarassud + will be supported with international text messages to register the arrival passengers via their phone numbers in their countries.

The new update will also be supported with the optical character recognition (Oct) feature through the ID card, passport, and boarding pass.