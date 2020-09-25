Local Main 

New update of Tarassud+ application released

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has released a new update for the Tarassud+ app for the android and iPhone.

The new update will allow the travelers who are coming to the Sultanate to register their personal information before arrival, which will accelerate finalizing the travel process at Muscat International Airport.

The app will also allow the inbound passengers to use the medical scout to report their health condition on a daily basis.

The app will show the person’s condition through the icon to register cases.

Tarassud + will be supported with international text messages to register the arrival passengers via their phone numbers in their countries.

The new update will also be supported with the optical character recognition (Oct) feature through the ID card, passport, and boarding pass.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8023 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman-China relations widened over years

Mai Al Abri Comments Off on Oman-China relations widened over years

Drones to improve port services

Oman Observer Comments Off on Drones to improve port services

Tab on post-Corona price hike: PACP

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Tab on post-Corona price hike: PACP