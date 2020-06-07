New UK travel rules from tomorrow

Some of the requirements are the need to provide your journey and contact details when you travel to the UK.

The British Embassy has been informed of a possible Oman Air flight to London on June 20.

From June 8, there will be new rules in place for residents and visitors entering the UK because of Covid-19).

Not be allowed to leave the place travelers staying for the first 14 days you’re in the UK except in very limited situations (known as ‘self-isolating’).

Once the rules come into place, Travelers may be fined £100 if you refuse to provide your contact details, £1,000 if you refuse to self-isolate in England and Wales, or you could face further action.

Travelers should also download the NHS contact tracing app. You’ll be able to find the app on this page when it’s available.

If anyone develops coronavirus symptoms when traveling to the UK, they should tell the crew or driver on your plane, ferry, train, or bus. They’ll let staff in the airport, port or station know.

When travelers arrive in the UK, go straight to the place where they will self-isolate. Friends or family can pick from the airport, port or station. Only public transport if you have no other option. If you do use public transport, wear something that covers your nose and mouth and stay 2 meters apart from other people.

Do not leave the place you’re staying for 14 days. Leave the place of stay only if

There is a need for urgent medical treatment

There is a need for support from social services

There is a need for food and medicine and cannot get them delivered or get a friend or family member to bring them

There’s an emergency, for example, there’s a fire at the place.

Travelers cannot have visitors, including friends and family unless they are providing essential care.

If you’re at home or staying with friends or family, avoid contact with the people staying with and minimize the time you spend in shared areas.

If staying in a hotel or guest house, you cannot use shared areas such as bars, restaurants, health clubs, and sports facilities. Stay 2 meters away from all other guests and staff.