New travel rules come into force today

Travellers must undergo a PCR test for COVID-19 within 96 hours before arriving in the country and a second test upon arrival at the airport from Wednesday. A citizen who tests positive after recovering from COVID-19 is allowed to travel to Oman, after providing proof that he has completed the prescribed quarantine period before taking the COVID-19 PCR test prior to departure for Oman.

The quarantine period is seven days from the date of arrival in Oman if the passenger has negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test conducted on arrival and another PCR test conducted on the eighth day.

If the passenger does not wish to undertake a PCR test on the eight-day, the quarantine will continue for 14 days from the date of arrival.

Children of age fifteen years and below are exempted from the COVID-19 PCR tests and from the tracking wristband.

Diplomats working at foreign embassies accredited to Oman and diplomats visiting Oman are exempted from the COVID-19 requirements for passengers to and from Oman.

Before booking a flight, passengers must consider the following requirements.

Omani citizens and residents can travel abroad without pre-approval. Consider online check-in, where possible, prior to arrival at the airport to avoid face-to-face contact at the airport.

Travellers need to be at the airport at least 3 hours before the official time of departure or 4 hours at most.

Omani citizens must obtain health insurance that covers COVID-19 treatment at the country of arrival.

Passengers should avoid travel if they display COVID-19 symptoms.

If you have a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or higher after thermal check at the airport, you will be asked to undertake a PCR test.

