New timings for Mawelah Central Market

Muscat Municipality has said that the working hours of the Mawelah Central Market of vegetables and fruits for shoppers will be changed from 9 am until 5 pm, starting Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

The municipality said that the entry of shoppers to the central market will be from Gate 2 for the internal and external parking spaces assigned to them, while wholesalers will enter from Gate 1 (trucks of three tonnes and above). For truckers, timings are between 5 am in the morning until 2 pm in the afternoon.

The municipality called on everyone to cooperate to preserve public health, stressing the importance of self-control for market-goers and adherence to precautionary measures in physical spacing, wearing masks, not accompanying children, and adhering to healthy controls and requirements while shopping.