Local 

New timings for Mawelah Central Market

Oman Observer

Muscat Municipality has said that the working hours of the Mawelah Central Market of vegetables and fruits for shoppers will be changed from 9 am until 5 pm, starting Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

The municipality said that the entry of shoppers to the central market will be from Gate 2 for the internal and external parking spaces assigned to them, while wholesalers will enter from Gate 1 (trucks of three tonnes and above). For truckers, timings are between 5 am in the morning until 2 pm in the afternoon.

The municipality called on everyone to cooperate to preserve public health, stressing the importance of self-control for market-goers and adherence to precautionary measures in physical spacing, wearing masks, not accompanying children, and adhering to healthy controls and requirements while shopping.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9494 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Fire at waste yard under control, investigations underway: PDO

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fire at waste yard under control, investigations underway: PDO

Caution best to curb accidents at home

Oman Observer Comments Off on Caution best to curb accidents at home

Saplings planted in Dhofar

Oman Observer Comments Off on Saplings planted in Dhofar