New timings for Mawaleh market

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has announced new working hours for Al Mawaleh Central Market for vegetables and fruits. “Muscat Municipality is pleased to announce the amendment of the working hours of the Central Market for vegetables and fruits for shoppers. It will be from 9 am until 5 pm starting from Wednesday.” The Municipality also said: “Shoppers will continue to enter from Gate No 2 to the internal and external parking lots assigned to them, with the mechanism of work remaining as it is for wholesalers from Gate No (1) for trucks of 3 tonnes and above, from 5 am until 2 pm. “The municipality hopes that everyone will cooperate to preserve public health. It stresses adherence to precautionary measures in physical spacing and wearing masks.”

