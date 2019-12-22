New thoracoscopic surgery performed

MUSCAT: For the first time in the Sultanate, the National Heart Centre of the Royal Hospital succeeded recently in removing the lobus inferior pulmonis of a female patient through a new technology called “single-port thoracoscopy technique”. The surgery was performed by a group of surgeons consisting of the well-known surgeon Dr Diego Gonzalez in cooperation with Dr Ahem Abdulwahab al Balushi, Cardiothoracic Surgeon at the Royal Hospital. The new technology keeps pace with the latest treatment methods at the international level. This surgical intervention has many features mainly limited complications and the patient’s ability to practice his/her life activities after three days, as well as reducing the period of patient stay in the hospital.

Related