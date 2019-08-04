New Sudan leadership on August 18

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s army rulers and protest leaders are due to announce the composition of the new transitional civilian-majority ruling council on August 18, protest leader Monzer Abu al Maali said on Sunday.

“Members of the ruling sovereign council will be announced on August 18, the prime minister will be named on August 20 and cabinet members on August 28,” Abu al Maali said.

Sudanese factions have set August 17 for a formal signing of a hard-won constitutional declaration in front of foreign dignitaries.

Military rulers and the main opposition coalition signed a constitutional declaration on Sunday, paving the way for a transitional government following the overthrow of long-time leader Omar al Bashir.

