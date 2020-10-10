New shipping line to link Omani ports with Iraq

MUSCAT, oct 10 – Asyad Group has announced the launch of the first shipping line between Oman ports and Iraq’s Umm Qasr Port. This notable move bolsters the Group’s efforts to expand the maritime transport network between Oman and the world, facilitate cross-regional trade, boost direct export and import and provide logistics solutions to its customers.

This direct line will start operating a weekly trip connecting Oman ports (Salalah, Duqm and Suhar) with Iraq’s Umm Qasr Port. The service affirms Oman’s well-established position as a logistics hub and seeks to shore up direct export and import of goods from their countries of origin.

The newly introduced direct line not only will increase the volume of intra-regional trade, but it will also open up new investment prospects between Oman and Iraq.

In addition to enhancing both countries’ re-export capabilities, the new direct operations between Oman ports and Umm Qasr Port will provide various options to businessmen, exporters, importers, and shipping agents for exporting Omani products and importing Iraqi commodities.

Asyad’s Group’s Container Line service was recently ranked 55th globally by the international database platform, Alphaliner. The platform’s index ranks the top 100 container line services based on capacity and reliability of service. Furthermore, Omani ports, directly linked to 86 commercial ports in more than 40 countries, have 200 direct weekly trips for export and import.

