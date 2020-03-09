New section for late Sultan at the National Museum

Muscat: The National Museum received Royal directives from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the effect of introducing a special section dedicated to the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimur, may Almighty Allah rest his soul in peace at the Renaissance Hall.

This was stated by Jamal bin Hassan al Mousawi, Director-General of the National Museum in comments to Oman Arabic daily, on Monday. He added that the contents of the section, according to His Majesty’s vision, should be worthy of museum display and in memory of the historic personality of the late Sultan.

The Renaissance Hall overlooks the Al Alam Palace giving a clear symbolization and deserves to serve as a living memory of the legacy of the late Sultan.

The section of the museum under the name Timeline of the Al Busaidy Dynasty from the founding Imam Ahmed bin Said down to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, is currently being updated to encompass developments the Sultanate witnessed on the political arena during the blessed Renaissance.

Text written by Asim al Shedi