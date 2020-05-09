New science and innovation centre to come up in Ibri

Ibri: A tender has been floated for the construction work of Ibri Science and Innovation Centre project in the Wilayat of Ibri in Al Dhahirah Governorate.

The centre is one of several sustainable social development projects being implemented by the private sector in various governorates of the Sultanate.

Commenting on the project, Shaikh Dr Khalaf bin Salim al Ishaqi, Wali of Ibri said the Ibri Science and Innovation Centre is funded by OQ within the framework of its corporate social responsibility under the supervision of Jusoor Foundation.

The project is considered as one of the leading projects coming up in Ibir beside the other projects that have already been implemented by private sector companies to the best interest of the community.

The1565 sq metre project adjoining Ibri Hospital comprises of a multi-purpose hall, a library, a theatre, an astronomical observatory dome, a celebration hall and the science and innovation centre. — ONA