New school year begins this week in some GCC states

Muscat: Mothers with children in grade six and below or those with children of determination are allowed to work remotely from home so they can monitor and take care of their kids during the e-learning classes, the UAE Federal Authority

for Government and Human Resources has said.

Schools reopen in UAE from September 1.

The decision has been issued based on the UAE cabinet resolution to ensure a balance between meeting business requirements and helping families fulfill the requirements of distance education for their children due to the Covid-19 pandemic in a way that supports the education drive in line with the directives of the UAE leadership, it added.

Teachers and administrative staff of Dubai schools will have to undergo PCR tests for COVID-19 prior to reopening, a top official said.

Bahrain

The Education Ministry in Bahrain has taken action to ensure a safe return to schools from September 6, while complying with measures to deal with the coronavirus in co-operation with the Supreme Council for Health and the Health Ministry.

The new health measures include rules to receive students including checking temperature and operating transport services provided by the ministry, social distancing, school bus sanitizing, determining classroom capacity, maintaining a distance of no less than 2m between students’ desks and working out response strategies to deal with suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Qatar

To ensure a safe and healthy environment in all government and private schools and educational institutions in Qatar, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health, issued a package of precautionary measures.

Kuwait

Kuwait’s Minister of Education issued a decree that states all classes will be conducted online for the first semester. The decision will be revised in November and will take into account the health situation of the country. Saudi Arabia The new academic year begins on August 30 and schools across Saudi Arabia have been preparing for virtual learning. All students in Saudi Arabia will be attending classes remotely for the first seven weeks of the first semester as part of the Kingdom’s precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).