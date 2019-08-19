Main 

New road connecting Shinas to Mahadha opens road for traffic

Muscat: The Ministry Of Transport and communications opened Al-Fai – AlWajajah road on Monday. The project starts from Shinas in the Governorate of Al-Batinah North and ends in
Al-Fai Village Mahadha in the governorate of Al  Buraimi.
The total length of the road is 9Km, which is linked to Wadi Al Qahfi road in Mahadha.
The cross-section of the road contains a single lane in each side all in total is 7m wide, as well 1.5m asphalt external shoulders on both sides, seven box culverts for rain floodwater (wadi) drainage.
The design took into consideration the top priority for traffic safety by installing signboards and road floor paintings.
The road will ease travelling in between Buraimi and Al-Batinah North governorates as well as revitalizing the tourism sites along the road, specifically Al-Fai and Tameet villages.

