The Ministry of Transport has opened a 12km stretch of the 18km Al Suwaiq-Al Hoqain dual carriageway project.

The road links Al-Batinah expressway with Al-Batinah dual carriageway.

The road portion features three roundabouts to serve surrounding residential and industrial areas, two wadi (ravine) bridges, and (18) box culverts for rainwater drainage.

Construction is progressing on the remaining 6km portion for completion in the last quarter of 2020.