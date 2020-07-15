New Ramada Encore Hotel opens in Muscat

Muscat: Al Khaleel Group, a leading trading and contracting company in Oman, today announced the opening of Ramada Encore by Wyndham Muscat. Strategically located on Sultan Qaboos Street, this new hotel redefines the concept of midscale business and leisure travel, offering a comfortable and consistent environment with state-of-the-art facilities.

Located 15 minutes away from Muscat International Airport and the city’s major landmarks such as Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Qurum Beach, the Royal Opera House, the hotel attracts visitors from across the globe. The 163-room hotel is aesthetically designed for the guests to enjoy their stay with prime comfort. Well equipped with reliable services and amenities, Ramada Encore by Wyndham Muscat will offer an unparalleled experience for business and leisure visitors. The hotel also provides distinctive benefits making travel successful and offers guests single, double and suite accommodations.

Property highlights include a rooftop pool with sundeck, a fully-equipped fitness center with professional equipment, an Italian cuisine all-day dining, a coffee shop, a multipurpose meeting room, and a lobby lounge. Rooms feature amenities such as complimentary Wi-Fi, flat-screen television, safe deposit box, rollaway beds, and a high-tech touch panel to control the lighting and temperature of the room. Guests also have access to an exhaustive choice of local and international channels for entertainment.

“It gives us great pleasure to be able to bring quality and affordable lodging to the Muscat community and we look forward to welcoming travelers to the area’s newest hotel,” said Sheikh Mohammed Hilal Ali Al Khalili, the hotel’s owner.

Ramada Encore by Wyndham Muscat is set to open on Saturday 1st August 2020 and is expected to add more than 120 jobs to the Muscat community, giving the opportunity to locals to experience and work amongst the leading hotel chains across the globe.