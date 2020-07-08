Local 

New privileges added to “Best Performing Firms” card

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower recently added a number of new incentives and privileges to private sector establishments holding the Best Performing Firms (BPF) Card.

The initiative seeks to make the private sector more attractive by promoting establishments that excel in their performance. It is one of labour market and recruitment initiatives espoused by the Ministry of Manpower, with support from the Implementation and Follow-up Support Unit (Tanfeedh).

The package of privileges benefits 448 Best Performing Firms that are holders of the BPF Card, as at the end of May 2020.

The initiative aims to motivate private sector establishments to revolutionize work environment and make it more attractive to national manpower through the realization of a set of criteria and terms constituting prerequisites to obtaining the BPF Card.

The privileges will contribute to expediting the finalization of transactions, including permits and clearances.

BPF Card-aspirant private sector establishments are required to achieve certain criteria pertaining to upgrading the work environment and realizing the 2018 standards set for First Class Establishments and above.

The standards and criteria include realizing the prescribed Omanisation percentage in each sector, Omanising the job of ‘personnel director or ‘human resources manager’ and implementing the Labour Law and ministerial decisions in force. –ONA

