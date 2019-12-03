New power plant launched in Bidbid

Bidbid: Mazoon Electricity Company on Tuesday launched a new power plant in the Wilayat of Bidbid at a cost of RO 1.2 million. The launch ceremony was presided over by Shaikh Dr Hamood bin Ali al Marshoodi, Wali of Bidbid.

The new power plant at Sih Al Me’aedin constitutes a new addition to the enhancement of the electricity network. The move is part of the constant efforts aimed to improve the distribution grid of Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, enhance the voltage level of subscribers and reduce the probability of power outages.

Majid bin Nasser al Busaidy, head of distribution operations at Mazoon Electricity Company, said that the company has expanded and upgraded nine power plants within the areas that fall under its franchise at a total cost of RO 75 million.

