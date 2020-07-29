New OTTA board approves sub-panels

The recently set up, Oman Table Tennis Association (OTTA), held its first board meeting on Tuesday through video conferencing.

The meeting was chaired by Abdullah bin Mohammed Bamakhalef in presence of all the board members. During the meeting, the board approved the formation of seven sub-committees.

The national teams and junior centres committee will be led by Sajjad al Lawati while the competitions committee is headed by Masoud al Shaqsi.

The umpires committee is led by Mohammed al Jassasi, while Mohammed al Aufi will be in charge of the financial committee. Adil al Balushi will lead the media committee while Maryam al Alawi will take charge of the women’s sports committee. The marketing and sponsorship committee will be headed by Abdullah Bamakhalef. All the head committees should provide a detailed plan with implementation mechanisms for achieving the desired goals of the association.

The OTTA chairman and the board members reviewed the statutes of the association and the roles to be taken by the chairman, vice-chairman, general secretary, treasurer and the other board members. The meeting discussed the clubs’ membership at the association as the OTTA board believes that the clubs’ have a significant role in implementing the association’s objectives.

In another agenda, the OTTA chief requested some board members to prepare a medical protocol that should be ready during the resumption of the table tennis activities based on the Supreme Committee directions and decisions. He advised that the medical plan should be in full compliance with the ITTF and the local government health entities.

On Sunday, Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, issued a ministerial resolution No 146/2020 granting association status to the Oman TT body. The second article of the decision referred to the adoption of the statutes of the association.

The board of OTTA is headed by Abdullah bin Mohammed Bamakhalef as chairman and Sajjad al Lawati is vice-chairman. Adil al Balushi is the general secretary while Mohammed al Oufi is the board treasurer. Mohammed al Jassasi, Masoud al Shaqsi, and Maryam al Alawi are the board members.