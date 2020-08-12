New opening date for Mall of Oman announced

Majid Al Futtaim has announced a new opening date for Mall of Oman. The mall is now scheduled to open its doors to customers in September 2021. The revised opening schedule has been put in place to ensure that Mall of Oman’s tenant partners are best placed, with ample time, support, and resources, to prepare their new stores adequately. This will enable them to deliver the quality of service they and Majid Al Futtaim are renowned for.

Shireen El-Khatib, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim – Shopping Malls, said, “We take great pride in crafting cherished memories for the friends and families that make up the communities in which we operate. To accomplish this, we believe we must make use of every resource and take every step that we can to deliver the standard of customer service for which we are acclaimed. That is precisely why we have taken this considered and thought-out decision to put in place a new opening date for Mall of Oman.”

Mall of Oman is primed to become Majid al Futtaim’s fifth and largest shopping and entertainment destination in the Sultanate. It will have 145,000 sqm of retail space, comprising of dining outlets and a range of lifestyle experiences. In addition to 350 retail outlets, the mall will also house Oman’s largest VOX Cinemas, a Magic Planet family entertainment center, a 12,100 sqm Carrefour Hypermarket, and the largest indoor snow park in the Sultanate. Additionally, the mall will play a significant role in supporting local communities, enhancing the Sultanate’s a retail and entertainment offerings for both residents and tourists, and boosting the local economy by creating 3,500 jobs once opened.