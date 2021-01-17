New Omanisation rule for occupational health and safety supervisors

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour has announced the Omanisation of the profession of a specialist in occupational and health safety for establishments that emply 50 or more workers in the private sector.

According to the ministerial decision 4/2021, the owner of the establishment in which 50 or more workers are employed must appoint an Omani supervisor for

occupational safety and health.

The employee shall be trained and qualified by the facility for this work as required within his specialization by preparing an occupational safety and health plan in the facility.

The employee should participate with specialists in preparing training programs for workers to protect them from the risks of the work environment periodic inspection of all workplaces and workers accommodations in the facility.

The employee shall take the necessary measurements to prevent the dangers of the work environment using appropriate equipment and.

The employee shall inspect serious accidents and work injuries and their causes if any.

The employee shall provide workers with first aid and basic health care, including transporting the injured to medical clinics or hospitals if necessary