New norms issued for institutional quarantine

MUSCAT, FEB 23 – All incoming passengers aged 18 and less, if travelling alone, will be exempted from institutional quarantine, said the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday. “Based on the decisions made by the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, and with reference to the circulars issued on February 11 and 15, the CAA said some passengers are exempted from presenting pre-confirmed hotel reservations before they are checked in at the airport of departure.” Following categories come under exemption: Diplomats working at foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the Sultanate, their families, and diplomats visiting the Sultanate. Arriving passengers aged 18 and less if travelling alone, and aged 60 and above.

SICK PASSENGERS

Aircrew members are subject to precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health. Sick passengers whose health conditions require special attention as per the attached health form. The exception includes two companions – a female under 18 years old patients and only one companion with male patients above 18. Holders of permits for private institutional isolation centres which are pre-approved by the Relief and Shelter Sector. For sea crew moored in the territorial waters of the Sultanate, airlines are obliged to ensure that there is a hotel reservation covering the duration of their stay in Oman based on the letter of the shipping agent. “All other requirements as stipulated in previous circulars remain valid,” the CAA added. As per the earlier schedule, only arriving passengers under the age of 16 and aged above 60 and sick passengers who obtain an exemption in writing from the health authorities concerned due to their medical circumstances.