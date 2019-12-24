New nautical chart to support Port Sultan Qaboos transformation

Muscat: The National Hydrographic Office (NHO) of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) issued a new nautical chart for Port Sultan Qaboos. The chart is aimed to support the blue economy to achieve economic diversification particularly in tourism sector.

The new nautical chart contains detailed information and accurate hydrographic data designed to support the port operations including navigational services. The chart will also be used for managing and organizing the port facilities as well as the other operations carried out within the port. The importance of the new nautical chart lies in supporting the transformation of Port Sultan Qaboos into a tourism port.

The NHO is currently in the process of preparing the electronic version of the nautical chart in accordance to the international standards set by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) in order for the NHO’s chart to be added to the recently launched Omani charts and which are being used in the international navigation. — ONA