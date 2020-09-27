Local Main 

New members to vacant Majlis A’Shura seats announced

Muscat: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, has announced new members to the vacant seats of the Majlis A’ Shura for the ninth term.

The new members will represent the wilayats of Sadah, Madha, Buraimi and Mahout.

Salem al Amri (Sadah) replaces Abdullah al Amri who was elected from the wilayat in 2019, Mohammad al Madhani (Madha) replaces Khalid bin Ahmed bin Said al Saadi, Ali al Ghaithi (Buraimi) replaces Rashid bin Ahmed bin Rashid al Shamsi and Sulayem al-Askari (Mahout) replaces Sulayem al Hikmani.

 

 

 

