New managed security services outfit launched

MUSCAT, DEC 10 – Enhancing its range of products and services, data2cloud, an Ooredoo company, has officially launched its managed security services in Muscat to secure customer data locally and provide server and end point protection around the clock. Operated with strategic partnership with Bahwan IT, the facility allows users to secure their physical, virtual servers and cloud workloads proactively, from any location at any time across the Sultanate. Munther bin Hamad al Mamary, Chief Executive Officer at data2cloud, said, “This is a huge step forward for data security across the Sultanate.

Located in Oman, we’re able to make sure the centre is accessible and pass on the competitive advantage to our customers with local data residency and extremely low latency. Our aim is to protect Omani businesses and government agencies from malicious attacks while delivering a smarter, cost-effective solution to increase efficiency, profitability and resiliency.” Anil Kumar, General Manager at Bahwan IT, said, “data2cloud is a virtual office in the sky, which combines Ooredoo’s reliable network and world-class infrastructure with Bahwan IT’s expertise and decades experience in security to keep data safe on-site, locally.

The demand for high-end cloud services has increased dramatically, becoming a business and personal necessity and giving users peace of mind that their information is secure and available to them on demand.” Since launching in 2015, data2cloud has proven providing high-end cloud solutions to businesses and personal users with a range of virtual office and fully integrated email storage options compliant with international standards. Using highly secured network, data2cloud provides businesses with a secure local solution complete with flexible payment plans.

data2cloud offers an all-encompassing suite of global cloud-based products including Infrastructure as a Service, Backup as a Service, Monitoring as a Service, Security as a Service, Cloud drive as a Service, Containers as a Service and Email collaboration as a Service. With three state-of-the-art data centres currently operating in Batinah, Bausher and Rusayl.