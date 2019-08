Milan: Juventus begin their Serie A campaign at Parma on Saturday looking to push their record Scudetto run to nine but with a different style of football under new coach Maurizio Sarri, who will miss the opening fixtures with pneumonia.

Behind, Napoli and Inter Milan are waiting in the wings hopeful that Sarri’s arrival can lead to turmoil in Turin and a changing of the guard in Italy.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli have not won the title since 1990 and open at Fiorentina on Saturday with Antonio Conte’s Inter at home to promoted Lecce on Monday.

Like Sarri, Conte last coached at Chelsea, and along with three-times Champions League winner Ancelotti, Serie A have a world class coaching setup this season.

Juventus start the season without Sarri however who will miss the Parma game and his former club Napoli in Turin on August 31 with pneumonia. The 60-year-old is still overseeing training.

Sarri has replaced Massimiliano Allegri whose pragmatic style of football fell out of favour despite his trophy-laden five years.

Juventus are targetting a 36th Scudetto but their main objective remains the Champions League which they have not won since 1996.

After splashing out on Cristiano Ronaldo last season Juventus have again reinforced with midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot and Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt.

“Sarri has prepared us well and gave us his philosophy,” said former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Rabiot.

“I’m managing to create an excellent affinity with Cristiano Ronaldo, because he also plays on the left.

“Training with him allows me to improve myself a lot and his presence is very good for the group.”

— AFP

Related