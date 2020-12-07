Local Main 

New list of endangered animals at Al Wusta Wildlife Reserve

Muscat: The Office for Conservation of the Environment at the Diwan of Royal Court announced that it has added a new list of endangered wild animals and rare birds to the reproduction centre of Al Wusta Wildlife Reserve.

The step stems from the continued support by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the preservation of nature and wildlife in cooperation with the Royal Gardens and Farms at the Royal Court Affairs. It is also a confirmation of national efforts aimed at boosting specialized environmental research and the acquired expertise in the management of reserves and wildlife projects.

Dr Qais bin Abdullah al Rawahi, Director of Environmental Affairs and Arabian Oryx Department at the Office for Conservation of the Environment, said that at beginning of this year the office introduced rare animal species at the reproduction centre including antelope, Indian gazelle, wild sheep, ostrich, greyhound and kangaroo. — ONA

 

