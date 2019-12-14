New initiatives to promote camping tourism in Oman

Muscat: Fourteen companies participated in the first camping tourism exhibition organized by the Ministry of Tourism, which was held at City Centre Muscat.

The exhibition, inaugurated by Salem al Mamari, Director General of Tourism Promotion, was organized as part of the efforts to promote domestic tourism and establishments that offer facilities for such camping tours.

The exhibition was held in two parts- the first phase covered establishments selling essential items for camping tourists while the second part covered institutions and teams that organized overnight stay and camping tours.

During the exhibition, several agreements of cooperation were signed between the Ministry of Tourism and the companies working in the area of camping tourism.

An agreement was also signed with Let’s Go Oman to promote camping tourism and related activities in the sultanate.

Ahmed bin Saeed al Bahri, the organizer of tourism events at the Ministry of Tourism, said, “The government is keen to encourage institutions working in the camping tourism, which is one of the main attractions for foreign visitors.”