New initiative offers internships for Omanis

MUSCAT, NOV 16

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has joined forces with the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MoHERI) and a number of higher education institutions to launch a new programme which aims to enhance the working relationship between industry and academia.

“Eidaad” is a pioneering education initiative to establish a one-academic-year internship programme with leading companies in the Sultanate so students can engage in an extended period of applied learning in a discipline that is needed by industry.

The aim of the programme is to equip participants with valuable technical experience and critical thinking, communications, behavioural, fourth industrial revolution (4IR) and high-level transferable skills so that they may develop the professional competencies required to establish successful and sustainable careers in a dynamic and competitive economy.

The agreement governing the collaboration was signed today (16 November) by representatives from PDO, MoHERI, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), the University of Technology and Applied Sciences, the National University of Science and Technology and the German University of Technology (GUtech), at MoHERI’s headquarters.

PDO Managing Director Raoul Restucci said: “PDO is proud to play its part in this pioneering national initiative to add value to the nation and nurture young talent. It is key that we continue to work together to align academic development with industry needs and enhance the curriculum to include industry challenges. We are looking forward to this collaboration that will pave the way for young Omani students to enter the jobs market with a strong skillset that will help and support their career development and growth.”

The first batch of 223 students have been placed with leading companies in the Sultanate, including PDO, Asyad, OLNG, Nama, Be’ah from leading educational institutions, such as Sultan Qaboos University, GUtech, the National University, University of Technology and Applied Sciences —Sohar and Muscat University, and a second batch is planned for September 2021.

