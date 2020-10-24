New guidelines for sales promotion in Oman

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion has issued decision 184/2020 amending some provisions of the regulations for promotional offers.

Article 1 of the decision gave permission to commercial centers to run collective sales promotions by the shops located inside the commercial centre for three days and once a year.

The decision should be published in the Official Gazette and takes effect from the day following the date of its publication (Monday).

On September 15, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion began receiving applications for conducting sales promotions and offers based on the approval of the Supreme Committee tasked with handling the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic following a ban of sales promotions as a measure to curb the spread of the virus.

The sales promotion regulations promulgated by the ministerial decision 239/2013 apply to all types of promotional offers conducted by the commercial, industrial, and services establishments apart from offers conducted by fast-food restaurants and commercial stores that can be conducted all year round provided that advertising and posters should be approved by the ministry.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion affirmed that it is impermissible for commercial, industrial, and services establishments to run or advertise for promotional offers before obtaining approval from the ministry and that the application for promotional offers should be submitted to the ministry 15 days prior to the date of the sales promotion.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion also issued ministerial decision 185/2020 amending some provisions of the promotional offer regulations.

— ONA