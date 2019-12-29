Decision on new coach for Oman national team next week

Muscat: Technical committee of the Oman Football Association (OFA), led by Salim bin Saeed al Wahaibi, discussed the appointment of the new head coach of the national football team.

The meeting shortlisted 3 names from the list of 5 provided by the technical committee and decided to hold negotiations separately with each of them.

Next meeting will be held on Sunday, December 5.

Oman head coach Erwin Koeman was sacked by the Oman Football Association (OFA) on December 12 after the national team’s poor performance at the recently concluded 24th Arabian Gulf Cup in Qatar. The former Dutch player, who is the elder brother of current Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, leaves the post after nine months. The decision was taken during a meeting of OFA board of directors chaired by Salim bin Said al Wahaibi, OFA Chairman.

“The board decided to sack coach Erwin Koeman with immediate effect after discussing the recommendations submitted by the technical committee. It is also decided to retain the assistant technical staff until a new appointment,” a statement by the OFA said. Defending champions Oman crashed out in the first round in the Gulf showpiece tournament won by Bahrain for the first time.

There were reports that the Dutchman was not getting along well with the main players during the Gulf Cup in Doha. After playing a goalless draw with eventual champions Bahrain in the opening game, Oman beat Kuwait 2-1 but then slumped to a 3-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia, who reached the final.

Koeman, 57, took charge of the Oman team after former coach Pim Verbeek quit the team after making history in the Asian Cup 2019 in the UAE.