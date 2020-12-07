Local 

New batches graduate at MTC

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Military Technological College (MTC) on Monday celebrated the graduation of the third batch of bachelor’s degree holders and the fourth batch of advanced diploma holders in different engineering specializations.

The graduation was held at the MTC premises under the auspices of Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces. Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), Chairman of MTC Board of Directors, delivered a speech during the graduation ceremony in which he underscored the importance of digital transformation and the utilization of modern technology in the educational field during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Al Obaidani noted that MTC is moving ahead keeping pace with the developments and changes in the educational and training fields, affirming the graduates’ readiness to join the job market owing to the scientific and training qualification they received at the college. — ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8948 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Lobster fishing seasons draws to close

Oman Observer Comments Off on Lobster fishing seasons draws to close

7 billion magazine’s 2nd issue launched

Oman Observer Comments Off on 7 billion magazine’s 2nd issue launched

SAF honours families of deceased personnel

Oman Observer Comments Off on SAF honours families of deceased personnel