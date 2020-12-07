New batches graduate at MTC

Muscat: The Military Technological College (MTC) on Monday celebrated the graduation of the third batch of bachelor’s degree holders and the fourth batch of advanced diploma holders in different engineering specializations.

The graduation was held at the MTC premises under the auspices of Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces. Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), Chairman of MTC Board of Directors, delivered a speech during the graduation ceremony in which he underscored the importance of digital transformation and the utilization of modern technology in the educational field during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Al Obaidani noted that MTC is moving ahead keeping pace with the developments and changes in the educational and training fields, affirming the graduates’ readiness to join the job market owing to the scientific and training qualification they received at the college. — ONA

