New academic year to start from August 30 in Oman

Muscat: The Minister of Education in Oman has issued a decision (139/2020) regarding the postponement of the start of the 2020/2021 academic year to August 30 from previously decided August 16.

Dr. Madiha bint Ahmed Al-Shaibania, Minister of Education, issued a Ministerial Resolution No. (139/2020) regarding the start of the 2020/2021 academic year.

The first article of the decision is to postpone the start of the 2020/2021 academic year and the work of educational supervisors and school administration supervisors in educational directorates in the governorates, the General Directorate of Private Schools, members of the administrative and teaching staff, and the jobs associated with them in government schools, special education schools, and private schools that do not apply the special school calendar system to Sunday, corresponding to August 30.

The second article is on canceling articles (13 and 14) of the Ministerial Resolution No. (7/2019). Study days, examinations and holidays for the year will be determined in accordance to the decisions to be issued in this regard.

The third article also is to cancel Paragraph (c) of Article No. (19) of the Ministerial Resolution No. (12/2019) regarding the second round exams for the General Education Diploma for the academic year 2019/2020 and will be determined according to the tables that will be issued in this regard.

The previous decision, which was canceled, had specified that teaching staff work from August 16.