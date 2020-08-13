New academic year for students from November

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 held a meeting on Thursday and issued the following decisions.

The Committee decided that the academic year (2020 – 2021) will start on Sunday, November 1, 2020, for students and from Sunday, September 27, 2020 for teachers and related jobs.

The academic days shall not be less than 180 days. The vacations of students, teachers, and associated jobs shall be aligned with this decision accordingly.

Adopting hybrid education for all schools: Students will go to school for some classes and will attend other classes through distance learning, in accordance with the controls and regulations to be issued by the Ministry of Education.

Meanwhile, Sultan Qaboos University announced that the fall semester 2020 teaching will be online for all courses except:

Phase Ill in the College of Medicine and Health Sciences

Field training courses in the College of Education

Some courses in the College of Nursing according to the Fall semester 2020 timetable. All in-term exams will be online as well and final exams will be either online or on-campus according to the course outline.

All academic regulations will be implemented with no exceptions during fall 2020 online teaching.