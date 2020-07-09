New 50 Rial banknote to be in circulation this month

Muscat: The sixth edition of the Omani fifty rial from Central Bank of Oman commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the commencement of Oman’s modern renaissance and the memory of the founder who fulfilled the vision, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said.

The portrait of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos is revealed when the note is held against the light. Intaglio printing is used on specific areas of the banknote. These raised printed areas can be felt by running the finger over it.

The note has security thread – enhanced windowed security thread on the back of the banknote with a defined movement sequence, colour-shifting effect from gold to green and fluorescent properties.

Optically variable magnetic ink has been used in the RO 50 note as the numeral on the left side reveals colour-changing properties from gold to green with dynamic light effects when the note is tilted towards the light.

The note also has the recognition feature for the visually impaired as the tactile printings on the left and right side of the note can help and sight impaired individuals to recognize the value of the note.

There is a particular patch on the note that changes its colour in light. When viewed from above, it is gold coloured and shows various effects especially when the banknote is held up to the light, the colour changes into a deep blue.

Look out for the iridescent stripe – A two coloured iridescent ink stripe has a special significance as the shape is derived from the belt of the Omani Khanjar. It is visible on the bank of the note with the numeral 50 on the middle of it.

The printing of the coloured khanjar on the bank of the note completes the image of the white khanjar on the front side of the note when viewed against the light.