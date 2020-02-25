New 400-room five-star hotel coming up in Salalah

Muriya, the Sultanate’s largest private integrated tourism developer, has launched construction work on a new 400-key branded 5-star hotel in Hawana Salalah, its flagship destination in Dhofar Governorate.

With the first phase of the hotel opening in December 2020, Muriya once again reiterates its position as the largest private contributor to the development of four and five-star hotels in Oman. The company is continuing with its strategy to meet the growing influx of European and regional tourists visiting Salalah year-round, and create long-term value for the tourism, real estate and leisure sectors.

Samih Sawiris, Chairman of Muriya and of Orascom Development Holding (ODH) AG said, “We closely and continuously collaborate with the Government of Oman and our partners at OMRAN to contribute to the long-term and sustainable 2040 vision of the Sultanate for the tourism sector, which will be a major contributor to economic diversification as well as direct and indirect job creation for Omanis.

Salalah in particular has manifested over the past six years that it possesses all the components of being an enticing and growing international tourist destination. Muriya’s investments have already reached $750 million to date in Oman, and the addition of our new 5-star luxury hotel to Hawana Salalah is a clear indication of our increasing commitment and plans for further investments in the sector.

Once completed, the hotel complex will make Hawana Salalah the only destination in Oman that offers five very unique hotel and lodging propositions across 1,500 luxury rooms.”

The new hotel will offer 400 deluxe guestrooms and suites with state-of-the-art architecture and interior designs; incorporating multiple themes throughout the property. The surrounding areas will feature vast landscaped areas in keeping with the native environment, offering spectacular views of the ocean and the mountains.

The property will cover 105,000 sqm of premium beachfront land overlooking the Indian Ocean as part of a complex featuring fine dining restaurants, bars, swimming pools, a recreational fitness and leisure club, meeting and conference facilities.

Upon completion, the new hotel will increase the number of hospitality offerings at the Hawana Salalah destination to four hotels and an eco-friendly lodge, adding even greater variety to Oman’s largest integrated tourism complex. The property will become the central focus for a new coconut-fringed beachfront neighbourhood within the destination, located a short distance from the bustling Hawana Marina, existing shops, restaurants and cafes, and the popular Hawana Aqua Park.

