New 18km stretch of Adam-Thumrait road opens for traffic

Muscat: The Ministry of transport, communications, and IT (MTICIT) has opened the new 18km portion of the Adam-Haima-Thumrait dual carriageway for traffic.

With the opening of this 18km-stretch, around 280km out of the entire 317,5km first and second part between Adam and Haima has been opened.

In line with the government’s efforts to strengthen the logistics, the remaining three package of the Adam – Haima- Thumrait Dual carriageway project were awarded by the ministry.

The 400-km long road starts from Haima and ends in Thumrait.

The total length of the Adam to Thumrait Road project is approximately 717.689 km including Part 1 & 2 under construction.

The remaining length for the proposed project is approximately 400 Km and it is divided into Parts 3, 4 & 5, which are to be constructed as a new two-lane road adjacent to the existing road. The new road together with the old road forms the 4-lane dual carriageway.

Adam – Thumrait Road, Part – 3 – 132.5km

Adam – Thumrait, Part – 4 -135km

Adam – Thumrait Road, Part – 5 -132.5km