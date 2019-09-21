Never leave children behind

Despite repeated warnings and awareness campaigns by the police, incidents of children being left behind in school buses continue unabated.

Last week, a four-year-old child was left behind in a bus in Rustaq. The child was admitted to a hospital and her condition is reported to be critical.

“Many of her body organs are not functioning properly after she remained alone in the school bus for nearly five hours on Tuesday,” sources said.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has launched a media campaign to ensure the safety of students travelling in school buses following reports of children being left behind in vehicles.

According to a statement, the police presence has been stepped up near schools and roads leading to schools to monitor the movement of vehicles and solve traffic congestion. “The police will not spare any violations reported against those involved in the transportation of children,” it added. The ROP has urged bus drivers to make sure that all children are moved out of the buses at the end of the trips. They should ensure that children reach their homes. It warned that mere five minutes will be enough to suffocate a child if left alone inside a bus or a closed car in high temperatures.

The police also called for the need to carry out regular maintenance of school buses due to the risks of technical and mechanical failures, including vehicle fires. A report by an automobile brand in the Middle East said, “A common and dangerous practice, leaving children unattended in cars with windows rolled up has resulted in numerous critical injuries and fatal cases over the years.”

Studies have shown that children’s bodies tend to heat up three to five times faster than adults, while children are also incapable of cooling themselves down. “The negative effects of extreme temperature on children have been further confirmed by paediatric associations worldwide, with children often falling victim to hyperthermia dehydration and other risks that can be fatal,” the report said.