Never dislike others’ abilities…

People are created with unlikely different characteristics, which they have nothing to do with it. Some are born with certain disabilities and challenges, while others are blessed with good merits and talents.

Although some are deprived of their senses, organs or mind, but alternatively, they are bestowed other blessings in return as everyone has some special personal characteristics. There is always a reason behind the way things have been created in the universe; some reasons remain hidden for our own good.

It is not anyone’s fault to be born with a disability; it is their fate to be how they are! However, it is not something bad for a disability is also a blessing where a person is being challenged to have in return the mercy and grace of the Almighty Allah.

Likewise, the compensation for having such a difficulty is undoubtedly big as many disabled people are very talented. As Helen Keller said: “Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.”

To you personally, what is first comes to your mind when you see or meet a person with a disability?! Do you get that feeling of sympathy? Why do some people consider disabled as abnormal people?! Perhaps, when they hear the word “disability”, immediately they think of people who cannot walk, talk, see or do anything that people take for granted. Just because one lacks the use of eyes does not mean s/he lacks vision.

It is so strange and inhumane how some people think about disabled people! Yes, they are different in a way that their ability to do things is limited unlike healthy people. However, they are human like us too; sharing similar feelings, attitudes and the needs that everyone else has. In contrast, almost everyone is likely to experience a form of disability, temporarily or permanently at some point in life.

Despite there is over one billion people worldwide living with a disability, history has proved that many of the disabled are more talented and mentally superior than normal and healthy people. We shall never undervalue any person, regardless how s/he looks; being disabled does not mean being disqualified. There are humble people, but inside them comes the real value; unique talents, discoveries or inventions. The world is blessed with many renowned disabled inventors, scientists, actors and others more.

Among those who served the world’s education movement is the American lecturer and creative author Helen Keller. Though both blind and deaf, she travelled over the world fighting for improvement in education and life of the physically disabled. She also wrote around dozen books and several articles during her life. She never thought of her disability as an obstacle, but as a challenge to bring the best out of her.

The world famous American Hollywood actor Tom cruise was suffering from dyslexia, which is a disability in reading. He was diagnosed of having this disability since the age of 7, and he was trying to hide it from his peers. However, at the age of 19, when he embraced the love of acting, he worked hard on his disability and refused to let his dyslexia stand in the way of his acting career.

Another example is Thomas Edison, the greatest inventor, who was had a learning disability as he couldn’t read till he was 12 years old.

Dear disabled people; with your disability, do not let people dislike your ability. Having a physical or mental disability is a part of you, but not a definition of who you are! The only disability in life is a bad attitude. Thus, turn your disability into an ability. You are to be seen not as a disabled, but as a person who has and will continue to bloom.

Abdulaziz Al Jahdhami

aljahdhami22@gmail.com