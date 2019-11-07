Neurosurgery meet debates advancement, shares expertise

The three-day International Neurosurgery Conference, which began on Wednesday, was inaugurated by Dr Mohammed Saif al Hosni, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health for Health Affairs.

Organised by the Ministry of Health, represented by the Department of Neurosurgery at Khoula Hospital, the conference is being held in collaboration with the Oman Neurology Society. It aims to identify the recent developments in the field of neurology and to exchange local and international expertise.

In his opening speech, Dr Ali al Mashani, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon, stressed that the Ministry of Health has attached great importance to the neurosurgery services in the Sultanate.

Local and international speakers would cover several topics related to functional Neurosurgery, Neuro Trauma, and Pediatric Neurosurgery.

The conference’s scientific sessions began on Wednesday morning with the participation of more than 100 neurosurgeons, physiotherapists and others.

The first day of the conference included three sessions on Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) in Movement Disorder, Epilepsy Surgery and Neuromodulation in Chronic Pains and Spasticity.

The second day discussed Neuro Trauma in three sessions. The sessions on Friday will address Pediatric Neurosurgery focusing on brain tumours management in children.