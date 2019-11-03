Netherlands beat PNG in final to seal T20 WC Qualifier title

Dubai: Using a mix of pace and wily orthodox slow bowling, Netherlands’ attack of Brandon Glover (three for 24), Roelof van der Merwe (two for 15) and Timm van der Gugten (two for 18) undid PNG’s batsmen, never allowing them to up the run rate aside from a final over blitz from Jason Kila (27 not out).

Lega Siaka scored 36 but their effort of 128 for eight from 20 overs never looked enough and so it proved when the Dutch batsmen arrived at the crease.

Ben Cooper (41) settled any nerves there may have been with a 33-ball knock of 41, including four fours and two sixes, before Colin Ackermann and Ryan ten Doeschate saw the team home with seven wickets and an over to spare.

Netherlands ended on a score of 134 for three from 19 overs as PNG finished second.

Earlier, Ireland claimed third place with a 27-run win over Namibia, as their bowlers defended a modest total brilliantly. JJ Smith (three for 19) and Craig Williams (three for 34) claimed three wickets apiece as Ireland’s batsmen struggled, only Andy Balbirnie’s 46 registering as a score of any substance.

However, the spin of Simi Singh (three for 25) and Gareth Delany (two for 23) put the breaks on the Namibian chase and, despite Gerhard Erasmus’ resistance, Nambia fell to 108 all out in 18.2 overs to finish fourth.

In the final standings of the 14-team tournament, Scotland were in fifth place while Oman claimed the final ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 qualification spot in sixth place.

As a result of the final tournament standings, the first round groupings for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 are now confirmed with PNG, Ireland and Oman in Group A with Sri Lanka. Group B will see the Netherlands, Namibia and Scotland join Bangladesh. Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets

Netherlands claimed the title, finishing with a six, as they beat PNG by seven wickets – chasing down their target of 129 in 19 overs.

