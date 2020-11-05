Local Main 

Negative Covid-19 result must for entry to Oman: CAA

Muscat: Starting November 11, all passengers arriving in Oman are required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test conducted within 96 hours prior to the scheduled time of arrival in Oman, the Civil Aviation Authority said in a circular.

The PCR test shall be a validated and certified medical test result, it added.

A citizen who tests positive after recovering from Covid-19 is allowed to travel to Oman, after providing proof that he has completed the prescribed quarantine period before taking the COVID-19 PCR test prior to departure for Oman.

Diplomats working at foreign embassies accredited to Oman and diplomats visiting Oman are exempted from the Covid-19 requirements for passengers to and from Oman.

The full text of the circular:

The quarantine period is amended to be (7) days from the date of arrival in Oman if the passenger
has negative results of a PCR test conducted on arrival and another PCR  est conducted on the 8th day.

If the passenger does not wish to undertake a PCR test on the 8th day, the quarantine will continue for
(14) days from the date of arrival.

Children of age fifteen (15) years and below are exempted from the COVID-19 PCR tests and
from the tracking wristband.

Diplomats working at foreign embassies accredited to Oman and diplomats visiting  Oman are exempted from the Covid-19 requirements for passengers to and from Oman.

This circular will enter into effect on November 11, and all airlines must take the necessary measures to ensure that the requirements to enter the Sultanate under this circular and any other previous circulars are implemented. Legal action will be taken against the offending airlines.

